Schenn posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Schenn set up Ryan O'Reilly's tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old Schenn was limited to three assists in six games, though he did get on the scoresheet in three of the Blues' four wins. The forward has added 10 shots on net, 23 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating in the playoffs.