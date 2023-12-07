Schenn notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Schenn had gotten on the scoresheet in just one of his last six games with a three-point effort versus the Sabres on Nov. 30. The 32-year-old center set up a Jordan Kyrou tally in the first period. Schenn's offense has often come in bursts this season -- he has yet to establish a point streak longer than two games. He's produced 15 points, 50 shots, 49 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 25 contests.
