Schenn notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Schenn helped out on Ryan O'Reilly's first-period goal. The 29-year-old Schenn has bounced back from an eight-game point drought with assists in his last two outings. Overall, the tough center has 26 points, 82 shots on net, 80 hits and 21 PIM through 37 appearances. Saturday was the first game this season he failed to record both a shot and a hit.