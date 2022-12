Schenn recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Schenn has five assists in five games since his last goal -- he didn't light the lamp during the Blues' most recent road trip. The 31-year-old still finds ways to be productive even if he isn't scoring. He's at seven goals, 19 helpers, 55 shots on net, 54 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 34 contests this season.