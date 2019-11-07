Blues' Brayden Schenn: Registers power-play assist
Schenn produced a power-play helper, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Schenn provided the secondary assist on Alex Pietrangelo's man-advantage goal in the second period. The 28-year-old's consistent production in 2019-20 continues -- he has 10 goals and six assists through 17 games, with seven of his points coming on the power play.
