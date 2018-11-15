Blues' Brayden Schenn: Retroactively placed on IR
Schenn (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, but this move is retroactive to Nov. 3, meaning he can return as soon as he's healthy.
Schenn won't have any eligibility restrictions since the Blues made this transaction retroactive to his last game played. Sammy Blais has been called up from AHL San Antonio in case Schenn doesn't end up lacing his skates for Friday's road contest against the Golden Knights.
