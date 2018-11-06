Blues' Brayden Schenn: Ruled out against Hurricanes
Schenn (upper body) will not play versus Carolina on Tuesday.
Schenn has missed just five games over the last five seasons and has hit the 82-game ironman mark three times in his career, but won't reach a fourth this year. With the 27-year-old sidelined, Robert Thomas will get a look in a top-six role playing alongsided Robby Fabbri and David Perron.
