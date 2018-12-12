Blues' Brayden Schenn: Scores game winner
Schenn lit the lamp and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.
Schenn posted up in front of the Panthers net and picked up Vince Dunn's rebound to put the Blues ahead with less than four minutes remaining. The 27-year-old pivot has 18 points -- tied for third on the team -- and a minus-5 rating through 25 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...