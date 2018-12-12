Blues' Brayden Schenn: Scores game winner

Schenn lit the lamp and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Schenn posted up in front of the Panthers net and picked up Vince Dunn's rebound to put the Blues ahead with less than four minutes remaining. The 27-year-old pivot has 18 points -- tied for third on the team -- and a minus-5 rating through 25 games.

