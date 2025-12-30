Schenn potted a goal, put two shots on net, recorded two blocks and dished out three hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

Schenn helped the Blues level the score in Monday's contest just five minutes into the opening period. Overall, the 34-year-old center has eight goals, 16 points, 55 shots on net and 90 hits through 40 games this season. The 15-year NHL veteran has raised his quality of play as of late a goal in back-to-back games and three points over St. Louis' last four outings. His recent resurgence offensively hasn't interfered with his hit totals, as he is top four in both categories during that stretch. While his fantasy outlook might not be as appealing as he's currently on track for just over 30 points, he is a solid streaming value in the interim that covers multiple categories.