Schenn scored a goal and finished minus-1 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
After failing to score through the first nine games, Schenn now has a goal in back-to-back outings. The 32-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons with 20-plus goals, so we should expect this kind of output from him moving forward with a spot cemented on the second line with power-play duties, as well.
