Blues' Brayden Schenn: Scores late equalizer, still not enough

Schenn scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Blues, thanks to Schenn's marker, tied the game with less than four minutes to play in the third period, only to give up the game-winning goal on a botched breakout attempt with 11 seconds remaining. Despite the result, the goal gave Schenn six points on the season and the Canadian forward remains one of St. Louis' primary point producers.