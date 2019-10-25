Blues' Brayden Schenn: Scores pair versus Kings

Schenn scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in a 5-2 win over the Kings on Thursday.

Schenn played his best hockey over the final 20 minutes, as he scored on the power play to make it 4-2 before adding an empty-net marker with 59 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Blues a 5-2 win. Schenn tallied two shots on goal and dished out two hits, finishing with a plus-1 rating in 17:26 of ice time. It's been an excellent start to the season for the 28-year-old, with Schenn collecting points in eight of 10 games to begin 2019-20.