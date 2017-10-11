Blues' Brayden Schenn: Scores power-play tally

Schenn scored a power-play goal and added a plus-2 rating in exactly 20:00 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Schenn potted his second goal of the young season on the power play after drawing a slashing call on Paul Carey to set up the opportunity. It's easy to forget that Schenn's only 26 since St. Louis is already his third NHL team, so don't be surprised if he's finally able to break 30 goals and 60 points after coming tantalizingly close with a combined 51 goals and 114 points over his last two seasons in Philadelphia.