Blues' Brayden Schenn: Scores rare goal in loss

Schenn scored for just the eighth time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders.

The goal put a stop to a five-game pointless streak for Schenn and moves him up to 23 points in 35 games this season. On a more positive note, the 27-year-old continues to feature prominently on the Blues' power-play, with Schenn logging 4:14 of ice time with the man advantage Saturday. It's the third straight game that he's finished with more than three minutes of power-play time.