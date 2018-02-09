Blues' Brayden Schenn: Scores twice after early fight
Schenn found the back of the net twice in Thursday's 6-1 win over Colorado, with one of those goals coming on the power play.
Schenn put an end to a mini-slump that saw him record just one assist without a goal over the previous four games. With 23 goals and 53 points in 56 games, the 26-year-old center's on pace to blow away his respective 2015-16 career highs of 26 and 59 in 80 games. This strong effort seemed to be spurred on by Schenn's early fight against Gabriel Landeskog, as each gentleman racked up five PIM just three seconds into the game.
