Schenn scored two goals and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Schenn gave the Blues a 2-1 lead midway through the second period and added an empty-netter in the third. That second tally proved necessary, as the Ducks scored late in the third period and nearly tied things up before time expired -- his empty-netter was ultimately the game-winner. Schenn is hot right now with three goals and five assists over his last seven contests. The 33-year-old has 14 goals, 40 points, 114 shots on net, 158 hits, 40 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 64 appearances. He'll get a chance to finish his eighth campaign with the Blues after he ultimately wasn't traded despite surfacing in rumors in recent weeks. He'll be a key part of their offense as they try to stay in what looks like a four-team race for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.