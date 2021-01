Schenn scored two goals on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Schenn opened scoring in the first period before the Kings rang up five consecutive goals. The 29-year-old looked to have sparked a short and sweet rally in the third period, as his second goal of the game was followed up by a Ryan O'Reilly goal less than a minute later, but the Blues' offense stalled out after that. Schenn sports a four-game point streak.