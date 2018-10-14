Blues' Brayden Schenn: Scores twice in loss
Schenn found the net in the second and third period, with the second goal coming on the power play in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Saturday.
Schenn needed to get going, and he has in his past two games, posting three assists Thursday and getting his first goals of the season Saturday. Schenn is a solid all-around contributor and should be a consistent play in your lineup now that he's off the schneid.
