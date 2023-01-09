Schenn tallied a pair of goals in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Schenn extended St. Louis' lead to 2-0 in the third period, finishing a feed from Brandon Saad on a 2-on-1 rush. Schenn would add an empty-netter later in the frame to cap the Blues' victory. The two-score game extends Schenn's point streak to four games, with three goals and three assists in that span. The 31-year-old winger has 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) through 41 games this season.