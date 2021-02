Schenn potted two goals on six shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Schenn got the Blues on the board midway through the second period. He later tallied on the power play early in the third as insurance. The 29-year-old Schenn is up to six goals, 10 points, 21 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in nine appearances. All of his offense has come in the last seven games, and he'll look to keep rolling at home Tuesday versus the Coyotes.