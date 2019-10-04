Blues' Brayden Schenn: Secures max deal
Schenn agreed to terms on an eight-year, $52 million contract extension with St. Louis on Friday.
Schenn reached the 50-point mark for a fourth straight season last year, before adding another five goals and seven helpers on his way to a Stanley Cup championship. The 28-year-old has tied himself to the Blues through the 2027-28 campaign and should continue to feature on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. If he can play a full 82-game season this year, Schenn could certainly push for his career-high 70 points from 2017-18.
