Schenn scored the game-winning goal, added five shots on net, levied two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Schenn tallied 2:53 into the extra session to secure the win for the Blues. He scored in both of the team's games against Boston this season. The center has four points over his last three outings, and he's up to three goals, six helpers, 46 shots on net, 36 hits, 19 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 18 appearances. He continues to fill a top-six role while Robert Thomas (ankle) is out.