Schenn notched two assists and a pair of hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Schenn set up David Perron at even strength and Ryan O'Reilly on the power play for two of the Blues' three first-period goals. The 29-year-old Schenn has a five-game point streak, with two goals and four helpers in that span. Overall, the Saskatchewan native has 22 points, 64 shots on goal, 50 hits and a plus-6 rating through 25 games.