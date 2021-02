Per NHL Public Relations on Monday, Schenn and the Blues won't face the Wild on Tuesday or Thursday, but Monday's game against the Coyotes is still scheduled.

After Monday, the Blues will play the Coyotes on Saturday and again on the following Monday, marking six straight games against the team. The Blues currently don't have any players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Schenn has been outstanding to start the season, registering 11 points through the first 12 games.