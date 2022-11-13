Schenn recorded an assist and eight hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Schenn set up Ivan Barbashev on the game-tying goal in the second period. Over the last four games, Schenn has a goal and two helpers. The 31-year-old has been one of the Blues' more consistent producers so far with 12 points, 16 shots on net, 32 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 13 contests. His physical style seems to be a good fit on the third line after he struggled in a top-six role to begin the campaign.