Schenn notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

This was Schenn's fourth straight game with an assist, though he left it late for extending the streak. The 30-year-old set up Brandon Saad for an empty-netter with 1:50 left in the game. Schenn is at five helpers, 13 shots on net, 28 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through eight playoff contests. The Blues' lineup shuffle after a Game 1 loss saw him dropped to the third line for this contest, and given the result, he may be stuck in that lesser role for at least another outing.