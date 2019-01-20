Blues' Brayden Schenn: Sets up goal

Schenn dished out an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Senators.

Schenn's secondary assist on Vince Dunn's goal helped put the Blues ahead in the second period and gave Schenn a point in back-to-back games. It's a major down year for Schenn since he's on pace for just 47 points compared to last year's 70-point campaign.

