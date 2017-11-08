Blues' Brayden Schenn: Seven points in two games

Schenn scored an empty-netter after dishing out helpers at even strength and on the power play in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Schenn's racked up a goal and six assists in his past two games to push his season point total to 18 in 16 appearances. All three members of his line with Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko are playing above a point-per-game pace this season, and the trio's chemistry was on display with a combined seven points in this one.