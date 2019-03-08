Blues' Brayden Schenn: Shining since return from injury

Schenn dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Both of Schenn's points came in St. Louis' three-goal second period. He's picked up right where he left off before suffering an upper-body injury, having recorded multi-point efforts in each of his first two games back. Schenn's ability to deliver on back-to-back nights since returning suggests health is no longer a concern for the talented forward.