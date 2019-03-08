Blues' Brayden Schenn: Shining since return from injury
Schenn dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.
Both of Schenn's points came in St. Louis' three-goal second period. He's picked up right where he left off before suffering an upper-body injury, having recorded multi-point efforts in each of his first two games back. Schenn's ability to deliver on back-to-back nights since returning suggests health is no longer a concern for the talented forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...