Schenn notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Schenn continued his strong play of late -- he's now got a goal and four helpers in his last six contests. He helped out on a Jordan Kyrou goal in the first period. Schenn has seven tallies, 15 helpers, 49 shots on net, 51 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 30 outings this season. The 31-year-old's offense is solid for a middle-six forward, and his physical play could help in fantasy formats that reward it.