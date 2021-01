Schenn produced two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Schenn was a key contributor in the Blues' opening rally, as he assisted on both of Jordan Kyrou's goals within the first 2:06 of the contest. The 29-year-old Schenn extended his point streak to six games, with his four goals and four helpers in that span accounting for all of his offense this year. The center has added 15 shots on goal, a plus-4 rating and 12 hits in eight appearances.