Blues' Brayden Schenn: Snaps 11-game goal drought
Schenn picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Schenn ended an 11-game goal drought in the second period, giving his team a 3-0 lead with his 18th marker of the season. He then raised his point total to 46 in 48 games with an assist on Alexander Steen's empty-netter in the third.
More News
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Goal drought reaches 10 games•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Nets shootout goal Tuesday•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Ends goal drought in loss•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Five goals on three-game streak•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Tricks Habs in 4-3 win•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Point streak reaches eight games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...