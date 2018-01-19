Blues' Brayden Schenn: Snaps 11-game goal drought

Schenn picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Schenn ended an 11-game goal drought in the second period, giving his team a 3-0 lead with his 18th marker of the season. He then raised his point total to 46 in 48 games with an assist on Alexander Steen's empty-netter in the third.

