Blues' Brayden Schenn: Stays hot with two third-period goals
Schenn picked up two goals and a power-play assist to go with six shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
Schenn assisted on Alexander Steen's go-ahead, power-play goal in the second period before scoring a pair of his own at even strength over a 1:44 span in the third. The former Kings and Flyers forward has found a home in St. Louis, piling up 25 points through 20 games with his new club. Schenn's produced an incredible four goals and 10 assists during his active six-game point streak.
