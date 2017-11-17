Blues' Brayden Schenn: Stays hot with two third-period goals

Schenn picked up two goals and a power-play assist to go with six shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Schenn assisted on Alexander Steen's go-ahead, power-play goal in the second period before scoring a pair of his own at even strength over a 1:44 span in the third. The former Kings and Flyers forward has found a home in St. Louis, piling up 25 points through 20 games with his new club. Schenn's produced an incredible four goals and 10 assists during his active six-game point streak.