Schenn scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Schenn has five goals and four assists over nine outings in January, including five points during a four-game streak. The 33-year-old center has found more consistency this month, and coupled with his steady physical play, he's a strong all-around forward in fantasy. Schenn has 11 goals, 29 points, 93 shots on net, 114 hits, 37 PIM and 32 blocked shots over 48 appearances.
More News
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Draws power-play helper•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Strikes twice in Thursday's win•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Nabs assist in victory•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Produces two helpers in win•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Four-game, five-point streak•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Nets breakaway goal•