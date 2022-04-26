Schenn (upper body) will not play against Colorado on Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Schenn will be unavailable for his third consecutive contest due to his upper-body problem. The 30-year-old center was rolling prior to getting hurt with six goals and 10 helpers in his previous 14 contests, including six power-play points. Once given the all-clear, Schenn could be deployed as either the third-line center or on the wing in a top-six role, either of which should provide him plenty of opportunities to produce in the offensive end.