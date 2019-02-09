Blues' Brayden Schenn: Streak at five games, seven points

Schenn's assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over Nashville extended his scoring streak to five games.

Schenn has seven points, including six helpers, in those five games. Fantasy owners are breathing a sigh of relief after his sluggish first half. Schenn's recent surge make him a fantastic deadline target for owners driving toward a title.

