Blues' Brayden Schenn: Streaking continues
Schenn scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.
He just returned from injury and is already on a three-game, five-point (two goals, three assists) streak. Get Schenn in your lineup if he's still on the sidelines. This could be the time he changes all of our minds about his sluggish season.
