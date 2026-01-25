Schenn scored a power-play goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Schenn had gone nine games without a goal, logging just two assists in that span. The 34-year-old has been pressed into a larger role during the absence of Robert Thomas (lower body). Schenn is now at 10 goals, 20 points, 71 shots on net, 109 hits, 23 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-26 rating over 52 contests. He's best utilized as a streaming option in fantasy given his inconsistent offense.