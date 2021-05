Schenn scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Schenn opened the scoring at 5:52 of the second period. The 29-year-old forward snapped a three-game mini-slump with his tally. He's up to 14 goals, 32 points, 104 shots on net and 105 hits through 50 contests this season. He's picked up seven points with the man advantage.