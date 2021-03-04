Schenn tallied a power-play goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks. He also had two hits.

Schenn roofed a shot from top of right circle just six seconds into a man advantage to give the Blues a 2-0 lead midway through the second period. It was his team-leading 11th goal of the year and gave him a modest three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). Schenn is typically good for 20-25 goals in a normal season and would be on pace to eclipse that range in 2020-21 if not for the abbreviated schedule.