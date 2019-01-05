Blues' Brayden Schenn: Struggling to generate offense

Schenn went pointless for his fifth straight game Thursday versus the Capitals.

Compared to last year's 70-point campaign, Schenn's entire 2018-19 season is a slump. A major part of the problem is his unwillingness to shoot the puck, especially lately, as he finished 11 of the last 14 games with one or less shots on goal. The rest of the Blues sans Ryan O'Reilly have replicated this collapse, and fantasy owners are rightfully dismayed after a promising output last season.