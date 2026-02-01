Schenn recorded two assists and five hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Schenn's second helper came on the power play. The 34-year-old has five points over his last four outings. He's been on the wing for the last couple of games, and he's seeing top-line usage while Robert Thomas (leg) is out through the Olympic break. Schenn is up to 12 goals, 12 helpers, six power-play points, 78 shots on net, 123 hits, 25 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-25 rating over 55 appearances.