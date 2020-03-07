Blues' Brayden Schenn: Tacks on helper

Schenn notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Schenn's goal streak ended at five games, but his point streak lived on to six (five tallies, three helpers) as he provided the lone assist on Jaden Schwartz's third-period goal. The 28-year-old Schenn now has 56 points, 135 shots and 117 hits through 68 contests. A return to the 70-point threshold may be a long shot, but Schenn is on track to accumulate 60 for just the second time in his 11-year career.