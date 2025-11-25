Schenn scored a goal, put two shots on goal and dished out two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Schenn's goal in the final two minutes of regulation wouldn't be enough to spark a comeback, as the Blues would drop their fifth game in the team's last six tries. With the lamp lighter, Schenn is up to four goals, eight points, 33 shots on net and 48 hits through 23 games this season. While the 34-year-old forward has gotten off to a slow start in his 17th season, he has a goal in back-to-back games and is a solid option in fantasy leagues that value banger stats. While he might miss out on the 50-point mark this season, there should be stretches where Schenn posts strong offensive numbers as head coach Jim Montgomery continues to jumble St. Louis' lines.