Blues' Brayden Schenn: Tallies in Cup-clinching win
Schenn scored his fifth goal of the postseason in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.
Schenn's goal made it 3-0 for the Blues, helping the visitors to suppress the Bruins' desperate push to get on the board in the third period. Schenn finishes the playoffs with 12 points, 57 shots and 83 hits in 26 contests. The center has one year remaining on his current contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
