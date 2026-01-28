Schenn scored two goals on four shots and added six hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Schenn has racked up three goals over the last two games after going nine contests without scoring. The 34-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 22 points, 75 shots on net, 115 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 53 appearances. Schenn could carry some fantasy value if this hot stretch is here to stay. He's currently in a top-line role in place of Robert Thomas (lower body). Thomas was ruled out for two weeks as of Jan. 15, but it's possible the Blues will keep him out through the Olympic break if he hasn't made progress in his recovery.