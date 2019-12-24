Blues' Brayden Schenn: Tallies twice in win

Schenn scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Schenn continues to impress with 17 scores and 31 points in 38 games this season. The 28-year-old has 12 power-play points, 76 shots on goal and 59 hits to round out his stat line. With top-six and first power-play unit usage, Schenn can confidently be used in most fantasy formats.