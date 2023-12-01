Schenn scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.
Schenn extended the Blues' lead to 2-0 with a power-play marker in the first period before adding another goal and an assist in the second. It's Schenn's first multi-point effort since his hat trick on Nov. 11 against Colorado -- he came into Thursday's contest with just one point in his previous seven games. Overall, the veteran forward is up to six goals and 11 points through 21 games this season.
More News
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Offers helper in win•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Four-point effort in big win•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Scores in second straight game•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: First goal of season in Game 10•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: No goals through six games•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Fires three shots on net•