Schenn scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Schenn extended the Blues' lead to 2-0 with a power-play marker in the first period before adding another goal and an assist in the second. It's Schenn's first multi-point effort since his hat trick on Nov. 11 against Colorado -- he came into Thursday's contest with just one point in his previous seven games. Overall, the veteran forward is up to six goals and 11 points through 21 games this season.