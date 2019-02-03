Blues' Brayden Schenn: Thrives on top unit in win

Schenn notched three assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Blues' new top line of Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly looked good, piling up two goals and eight points on the night. Schenn has six points (all helpers) in his last five games, giving him a relatively modest nine goals and 30 points through 46 games on the season, but his talent -- and his talented linemates -- gives him a chance for a big second half.