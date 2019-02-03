Blues' Brayden Schenn: Thrives on top unit in win
Schenn notched three assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Blues' new top line of Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly looked good, piling up two goals and eight points on the night. Schenn has six points (all helpers) in his last five games, giving him a relatively modest nine goals and 30 points through 46 games on the season, but his talent -- and his talented linemates -- gives him a chance for a big second half.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...