Schenn registered a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Schenn gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with 54 seconds left in the second period, deflecting a David Perron one-timer while stationed on the doorstep. It was the team-leading 12th goal of the season for Schenn, who is gunning for his sixth 20-goal campaign in the last eight years.